ELLIATT Mercury Dress in Ivory. - size XS (also in S) ELLIATT Mercury Dress in Ivory. - size XS (also in S) Self: 97% poly 3% spandexLining: 100% poly. Hand wash cold. Fully lined. Hidden side zipper closure. Satin fabric with pleated detail. Asymmetrical hem. Imported. ELLI-WD307. E7032014. ELLIATT, doing business casual with a flare of modern playfulness. Putting on that fresh outfit gets the day started out right, bringing a smile to faces everywhere. Do not forget to brighten your day by styling with ELLIAT.