Keep it classic and always on point when you layer up in the Fila Mercury Jacket. Zip front closure. Silver reflective heat transfer speed logo. Embossed FILA back neck tape. Hood with bungee drawcord. Heat seal zippered chest pocket. Side pockets. Silver reflective piping. Bungee drawcord with stoppers at bottom hem. 100% polyester. Machine wash. Imported. Measurements: Length: 29 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.