Moncler Meretz Short Drawstring Jacket

This technical nylon hooded jacket has a short cut and drawstring peplum tie waist that cinches for a femininely flared fit. Button stand collar Long sleeves Front zip close Drawstring tie waist Button cuffs Peplum hem Nylon Lining: nylon Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 25" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Named after the beautiful Alpine town of Monestier-de-Clermont near Grenoble, France, the luxury outerwear brand debuted in 1952 with quilted sleeping bags and down jackets created to protect the town's workers from the elements. Today, Moncler's insulated, high-performance gear is supplemented with apr s-ski styles for women, men and kids, as well as shoes and winter accessories.