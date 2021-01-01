Merica Giraffe American Flag Funny Safari Animal 4th Of July Raglan Baseball Tee

This Graphic says "'Merica" and shows a safari giraffe with american hat and sunglasses in american flag. Ideal for safari giraffe lover and mamal fauna lover who loves wild african animals like camelopard with long necks and tallest ruminant. This Design influences an occasion for african safari trip & africa trip, 4th of July Day, national holidays, Veterans Day & Memorial Day. Nice for zoo keeper & funny animal lover who loves african mammal & terrestrial animal in savanna. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem