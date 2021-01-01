Smartwool Merino 250 Gloves, Men's, Large, Charcoal Heather

The Smartwool® Merino 250 Gloves give you the tools you need to succeed. From cabin fun to going on a run, the 100% Merino wool gloves will keep you warm and toasty once the cold weather hits. The incredibly soft Merino wool regulates temperature and manages moisture keeping you dry and comfortable. Combined with a touch screen compatible thumb and index finger, these will be your next go to pair of gloves. Fit Cold weather gloves Design Made of incredibly soft and breathable 100% Merino wool Fabric regulates temperature, manages moisture, and is odor-resistant keeping you dry and comfortable Touch screen compatible on thumb and index finger Specs Merino 250, heavier base layer for cool to cold weather Can be worn alone or as a liner