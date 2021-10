Get a cool, casual look in the Smartwool Merino Sport Midi Dress. Sleeveless square neck dress with an inverted triangle back detail, asymmetrical slighly ruffled skirt, pockets at side seams, and a straight hemline. 86% polyester, 14% elastane; Trim: 56% merino wool, 44% polyester. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 45 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.