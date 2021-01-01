Merino Wool Houndstooth V-Neck Sweater in Navy

Both the v-neck silhouette and houndstooth patterns are having a moment, and this merino sweater combines both in one double-shot of style. Merino is soft and solid. Before technical fabrics, it was prized by alpinists for its warmth, lightness and durability, and in this sweater it shows up at a 7 gauge weight. Design details include a raglan sleeve and ribbed cuffs and waist. In short, this is a chic way to add some graphic pop to your fall lookseither over an Oxford or under a topcoat.100% Extrafine Merino; Made in China; Doubleknit pattern; V-neck; Raglan sleeve; Dry Clean.; Style Number SW7158077;