Merino Wool Rib Beanie Oat Melange

Theunisex fit merinowoolrib beanie is knitted from luxuriously soft superfine mulesing-free lambswool selected for its ethical integrity, traceability, and sustainability. The yarnsare washed, combed, dyed, and spun in Italythen knitted by our highly skilledmakers in Scotland who have more than a century of knitting expertise. Certifiedmulesing-free; Combed, dyed, and spun in Italy; Fully fashioned rib design for optimal fit and comfort; Knittedand hand-finished in Scotland; Size 26cm wide x 21cm high (folded hem); Size: One size fits all; unisex fitMaterials:100% superfine merino lambswool