The pair to keep at the front of your closet. Made from Italian Virgin Wool with just enough stretch to give perfectly subtle support. An invisible waistband creates a clean line to the waist, ideal for layering without any distracting lines. Seams down the front and back center of each leg lend a tailored look. A fitted waist and slim thigh, this silhouette breaks with ease from the low hip to a cropped ankle. Seasonless and essential, this pant styles equally well with booties, heels or flats.