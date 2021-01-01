Mermaid Cute Birthday Women Girl Tote Bag

Mermaid Girl , Get this cute, kawaii and fun with a butterfly and controller great if you love ,Anime, Mermaid. Mermaid Lover Gifts, Women, Teen Girls, Kids, Teenage Girl and Youth will love this Female Mermaid Lover for a Birthday or Christmas gift idea. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.