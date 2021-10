Mermaid Grandma. Funny birthday party design for your grandma so they can party and fit in at their granddaughters party. Kids aren't the only ones who can have fun at mermaid parties. Perfect design to help her fit in. Pool beach parties. Perfect design for women mom mother grandma grandmother best friend for Birthdays, Zoo Trips, Aquarium Trips, Pool Parties who are celebrating their granddaughters mermaid themed birthday party. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem