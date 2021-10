Do you love your children? Are you proud to have a family and like children, care or educational themes? Then get our cool vintage mermaid mom design as a gift and for anyone who likes mother. Do you like teaching your children? Do you like to be at home with your family and love things such as funny mermaid, mum, sweet? Our mermaid mom design is great for adults, men, women, boys and girls as a gift. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem