Schutz Meryl slip-on sandals feature a cross-strap detailing with branding on both straps. Available in four color options. Synthetic upper. Synthetic lining and insole. Synthetic outsole. Made in Brazil. Measurements: Weight: 9 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.