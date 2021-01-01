There's no such thing as having too many black leather boots, so add the FLY LONDON MES913FLY to your rotation! These tall boots feature buckle details at the shaft and vamp, and a funky saw-edge rubber sole. Inside zip closure, rounded toe, and a low wedge. Synthetic lining and insole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 2 in Weight: 1 lb 5 oz Shaft: 11 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 40 (US Women's 9-9.5), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.