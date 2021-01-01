From fly london
FLY LONDON MES913FLY
There's no such thing as having too many black leather boots, so add the FLY LONDON MES913FLY to your rotation! These tall boots feature buckle details at the shaft and vamp, and a funky saw-edge rubber sole. Inside zip closure, rounded toe, and a low wedge. Synthetic lining and insole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 2 in Weight: 1 lb 5 oz Shaft: 11 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 40 (US Women's 9-9.5), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.