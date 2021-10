Meschede, elsewhere is also shike! In the Ruhr area or Ruhrpott often a joke for the neighbour, father mother or dad. Ideal for Father's Day, birthdays or Christmas. Does your brother, uncle, nephew, grandpa or work colleague have a birthday? This gift idea, idea for a gift, funny and funny. For football the name day saying for real sayings. Your buddy or boss in the football club. Trainer and son are happy Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem