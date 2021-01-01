Stay covered and keep your cool when you tee up in the athletic and lightweight PUMA Golf Mesh 1/4 Zip. A modern fit pullover top crafted from a double-knit poly stretch with mesh piecing that provides stylish airflow and breathability. dryCELL moisture-wicking technology draws away perspiration to promote a comfortably dry personal climate. Mock collar. Quarter-length zip placket. Long raglan sleeves. Asymmetrical seaming in back. Shaped hemline. 93% polyester, 7% elastane. Machine wash, dry flat. Imported. Measurements: Length: 28 in Chest Measurement: 42 in Sleeve Length: 31 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.