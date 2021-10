Our Fabulous Fascinators are timeless and elegant. Beautifully decorated and the perfect adornment for a multitude of occasions: Tea Party, Wedding, Derby Party, Gatsby Party, Weddings, Birthdays, Bridal Shower, Garden Party, etc. Fascinators are charming, can be whimsical, and add a touch of glamour. Each Fascinator is 3 separate pieces; the fascinator and the hair clip are detachable from the headband. Other colors may be available. Inquire if you are looking for a specific color