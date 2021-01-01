Beyond Yoga Mesh It Up Bra in Black 90% nylon 10% spandex. Made in USA. Machine wash. Mesh paneling along back. Stretch fit. Set sold separately. BEYF-WI7. SPLH8263. About the designer: A leader in buttery soft athleisure wear, Beyond Yoga accompanies the modern woman everywhere life takes her, from barre class to casual days. Founded on the idea that authenticity and ease are key to confidence, Beyond Yoga celebrates all body types with inclusive designs and sizes that fit as comfortably as a second skin. With fine fabrics and flattering cuts, slipping into Beyond Yoga is a sheer act of luxury. Ultimately, the Los Angeles-based brand seeks to inspire women to feel beautiful inside and out: because when we feel good, we go beyond the ordinary.