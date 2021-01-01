Mesmerizing Indigo Geometric Star Violet Purple Pattern Tote Bag

Star shapes increase and multiply to create an abstract artwork based on the math branch of geometry. Emanating and repeating from the midpoint to create a beautiful pattern. Stylish & elegant in a pretty blue indigo & violet purple gradient. Complementary ombre color creates the illusion of beams of colour. Pretty shapes from the mathematical area of Geometry. Contemporary geometrical digital art designed for modern women. A luxury carry all for carrying any item on any occasion. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.