If you're familiar with Sarah Chapman's 'Meso Melt Infusion System' line you'll know what a great job it does of boosting your skin. Designed to be used in conjunction with the brand's roller, this refill pack comes with a trio of microneedling tips and three ampoules of Pep⁸ Stem Cell Serum. They're blended with Hyaluronic Acid and eight Peptides to help firm and smooth your complexion.