Give any food a delicious, smoky flavor when you use the Lumber Jack Mesquite Pellets. With 100% Mesquite wood, it pairs well with beef, ribs, and chicken, making it a versatile option for your next backyard barbeque. These pellets come in a 20-pound bag, so you will have plenty of pellets to make meal after meal. Looking for more? Click here to shop our entire Lumber Jack Pellets Assortment FEATURES: Grilling and BBQ pellets Bold, spicy flavor Blend consists 100% Mesquite Size: 20 lb. bag Style: 50494Y