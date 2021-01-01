Messy Bun Stronger Than Breast Cancer Pink Ribbon T-Shirt

This design shows your Breast Cancer Awareness and makes a statement and people will comment all along the walk when you be wearing it. Breast cancer affects the ones we love: our mothers, grandmothers, aunts, cousins, sisters and friends. This breast cancer design for women is a great gift for breast cancer survivors and breast cancer awareness walks. Pair with breast cancer socks, breast cancer pin and breast cancer ribbon for a complete look. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem