Met Lux 13 Pound Portion Control Scale, 1 Digital Food Scale - 4 Weighing Units, LCD Display, Stainless Steel Kitchen Scale, For Cooking and Baking, Compact Design - Restaurantware

DIGITAL DISPLAY: Equipped with an LCD display and bold characters, this digital scale provides a backlight to clearly display the weight value for quick and easy readability. MULTIPLE FUNCTIONS: This food weight scale features multiple functions such as tare, various weighing units, and zero out to accurately weigh your portioned foods. RAISED GRIPS: This kitchen food scale has raised grips fastened to the bottom of the base to ensure it remains stable on flat surfaces while weighing heavy objects. DURABLE DESIGN: Constructed from premium stainless steel, this digital food scale can handle volumes up to 13 pounds and is designed for long-lasting use in your kitchen. PORTABLE SIZE: With a platform measuring 9 inches long by 10 inches wide, this compact food scale provides ample space for weighing a variety of ingredients. Sold in a 1 count box., Manufacturer: Restaurantware