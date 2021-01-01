Serge Normant Meta Silk Mini Shampoo (59ml)

This Meta Silk Mini Shampoo by Serge Normant is a gently formulated shampoo that helps to clean and cleanse your hair and scalp from excess oil and grime without stripping the hair, and is travel-sized for your convenience. This shampoo's formula is sulfate free, making it gentle enough for even the finest and most chemically treated hair. This Serge Normant Meta Silk Mini Shampoo is heavily enriched with various natural ingredients in order to help nourish and strengthen hair from root to tip, leaving it silky smooth and full of life. Your hair will look and feel completely revitalised, sporting a boost of natural volume and movement, with a healthy natural shine. Gets rid of excess oil and daily debris Gentle enough for coloured and chemically treated hair Enriched with natural rice and camelia oil Increases hair strength Leaving hair balanced and resilient Parabens and Sulfate Free Formula