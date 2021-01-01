Metal Orb Dyson Sphere Figurine Sculpture, One Size , Gray

ï»¿Add some unique, stylish and contemporary home decor accessories to your place like this metal orb sculpture. Rings of gun-metal colored circles combine to create this beautiful and minimalist home accessory. Plus, swashes of gold paint accents throughout the piece add that extra level of attractiveness and notoriety.Adorn your place with this chic artifact and elevate the design style and aesthetic within your home. Perfectly suitable as a stand-alone object d'art or combine it with our small and medium versions to create a prominent and impactful display.A simple, elegant and effective accessory for your living room, dining room, home office or library, this unique piece works well on coffee tables, end tables, and atop bookshelves and fireplaces. Transform your home decor from mediocre to contemporary chic with interesting, unique and stylish home decor accessories.PRODUCT SPECS:Dimensions: 10â H x 10â W x 10â DWeight: 1.65 lbsContains 1 sculpture attached to baseFEATURES/BENEFITS:â¢ DECORATIVE ACCESSORY - Add a chic and contemporary accessory to your home decor to enhance its style and aesthetic.â¢ MINIMALIST DESIGN -This stylish sphere is simple and highly impactful with its clean lines and minimalist design. â¢ QUALITY CRAFTSMANSHIP - Made with strong and sturdy metal and constructed with superior craftsmanship, this piece is built to last.â¢ VERSATILE - This gorgeous piece works in a variety of rooms and looks great on coffee tables, end tables and bookshelves.Measurements: 10 Width/Inches, 10 Height/InchesWeight (lb.): 1.7 LbBase Material: 100% MetalCare: Spot CleanCountry of Origin: Imported