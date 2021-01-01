Givenchy 58MM Metal Sunglasses

Chic metal frames in a rounded silhouette. Adjustable nose pads Case and cleaning cloth included Metal Made in Italy SIZE 15mm lens width 58mm bridge width 140mm temple length ABOUT THE BRAND A pioneer of 20th-century fashion, Hubert de Givenchys namesake collection of architectural pieces redefined the dress codes of the era. Since its debut in 1952, the French house has remained at the forefront of craftsmanship and tailoring in its ready-to-wear and couture. Today, under Creative Director Matthew M. Williams, the brands offering includes a decidedly modern spin on menswearfrom separates and suiting to shoes and accessories. Men Accessories - Men Sunglasses > Givenchy > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Givenchy. Color: Gold.