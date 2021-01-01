Balenciaga Metallic Crocodile-Embossed Leather Shoulder Bag

Elevated with a striking metallic sheen, this shoulder book flaunts textural crocodile embossing. Snap-button flap closure Silvertone hardware One interior zip pocket One interior slip pocket Two interior card slots Leather Made in Italy SIZE Attached chain shoulder strap, 20.87" drop 7.48"W x 4.72"H x 3.15"D ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in Spain in 1919 by Crist bal Balenciaga, the iconic couture house is known for pushing boundaries with sculptural shapes and modern fabrications. Now based in Paris with Creative Director Demna Gvasalia at the helm, the brand continues to create meticulously tailored ready-to-wear, and innovative handbag, shoes and accessories. Handbags - Balenciaga Handbags > Balenciaga > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Balenciaga. Color: Silver.