Rendered in luscious silk and dotted with shimmering metallic design, this jumpsuit is cut in a chic wide-leg silhouette. Gathered roundneck Long puff sleeves with button barrel cuffs Back closure Self-tie belt Silk/metallic yarn Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Wide-leg silhouette About 55.5" from shoulder to hem Inseam, about 26.5" Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size 4 ABOU. Selloff Women's - S/o W Collections > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Rebecca Taylor. Color: Black. Size: 0.