BALMAIN Metallic Embossed T-Shirt in Black 100% cotton. Made in Portugal. Machine wash. Front metallic silver logo detail. Lightweight cotton jersey fabric. BLMF-MS56. WH0EF000B160. About the designer: Established in 1945 postwar, Pierre Balmain founded the Parisian couture house after receiving growing admiration from notable figures. His trailblazing designs and luxurious embroidered fabrics, nipped waists, and elaborate gowns became synonymous with his signature aesthetic. In 2011, Creative Director Olivier Rousteing took reign of the fashion house and followed up to the founder’s legacy, infusing fearless and confident architectural shapes using sparkling embellished textures, sharp shoulders, and rebelliously brilliant juxtaposition into each collection, thus catapulting an impression battalion, referred to as the Balmain army.