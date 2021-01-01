Rebecca Taylor Metallic Leopard-Print Long-Sleeve Dress

Vibrant metallic leopard spots define this silk-blend sheer overlay dress with a ruffled collar and tiered skirt. Roundneck with ruffled collar Long sleeves Concealed back zip Fitted waist Tiered hem Lining: Polyester Shell: Silk/viscose Silk Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Fit-and-flare silhouette About 37" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND At only 26 years old, New Zealand-born designer Rebecca Taylor moved to New York City and launched her eponymous line. Soft yet structured, Taylors versatile pieces evoke a modern, feminine aesthetic with fanciful florals, delicate eyelet lace and a masterful use of color. Modern Collections - Rebecca Taylor > Rebecca Taylor > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Rebecca Taylor. Color: Black Combo. Size: 0.