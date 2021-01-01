Versace Metallic Logo Hoodie

Striking metallic logo appliqu elevates rich cotton pullover with drawstring hood. Attached drawstring hood Long sleeves Pullover style Front kangaroo pocket Cotton Dry clean Made in Italy of imported fabric SIZE & FIT About 28" from shoulder to hem ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 1978, Versace is instantly recognizable by the signature Medusa head logo, chosen by founder Gianni Versace for its Greek symbolism. The Italian label is known for its luxe, bold clothing, sneakers, shoes and accessoriesthink gilding, oversized logos and punchy prints. Since taking over artistic direction, Giannis sister Donatella Versace has maintained the brands strong identity, with a renewed vision to give customers the ultimate freedom to express themselves. Men Advcd Dsgnr - Versace > Versace > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Versace. Color: Bianco. Size: XXL.