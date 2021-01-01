Delfi Metallic Tiered Mini Skirt By Delfi in Assorted Size L

With a striking metallic finish, this tiered skirt makes a fabulous match for your favorite heeled sandals and a tank. About Delfi In 1907, Mariano Fortuny broke away from the ubiquitous corseted silhouette by designing the Grecian Delphos gown, a dress that would forever change women's outfitting. Inspired by Fortuny's vision, Shushan Szakolczay and Jasmina Hadzimujagic created Delfi, a label committed to the same revolutionary approach to clothing. Each piece is crafted under ethical conditions in Los Angeles and only from the finest materials.