Metallica Poan Sweater Black - III - WOMEN M / MEN XS - Also in: VI - MEN L, V - WOMEN XL / MEN M, IV - WOMEN L / MEN S

Organic cotton jersey sweatshirt in black, inspired by the epic 90s movie "Slave Girls from Behind Infinity" in which three girls crash-land on a strange planet and are being chased by a hunter with laser crossbows. A beautifully comfortable and relaxed piece featuring a digitally printed design of our playful interpretation of the movie\'s poster with hints of this collection\'s leopard theme. Classic crew neck shape with fitted hem and cuffs, ensuring a boxy fit. Fabric is responsibly sourced from our local partners in Italy. A showcase of POAN\'s love for the good old. Find other Heavy Metal print pieces throughout this Capsule Collection. -COMPOSITION-CARE- 85% organic cotton 15%polyester