Silpada 'Metamorphosis' FW Pearl, Nat Chalcedony & Blue Topaz Ring in Silver

Designed by artisan Janice Girardi in Bali. Shift seamlessly between seasons with this colorful ring! Crafted with an etched floral motif along the sterling silver bands, ice blue chalcedony, blue topaz, and a freshwater pearl dot each of the three bands. Ring face measures 1 1/4 inches in width. This piece is part of our Balinese Collection, inspired by the beauty of Southeast Asia and handmade in Bali using ancient silversmith techniques. Piece comes with a ".925" sterling silver stamp as a symbol of guaranteed product quality.