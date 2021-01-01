This plush leather Hobo Meter bag adds an opulent finish to any look. Magnetic snap closure and top carrying handle with a detachable, adjustable crossbody strap. Exterior slip pockets and flat bottom. Polyester lining has zip and slip pockets. Imported. Measurements: Bottom Width: 9 7 10 in Depth: 4 7 10 in Height: 9 1 2 in Strap Length: 53 in Strap Drop: 25 in Handle Length: 11 in Handle Drop: 3 1 2 in Weight: 1 lb 1.4 oz Please note, the hardware color and interior lining may differ from the color shown in the photo.