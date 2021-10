If you like to be chopped on your roll, this doctor says it is uncurable mett rolls motif as made for you. What could be better than eating with delicious pork fat on his script. It is the ideal motif for people who like to eat minced meat on a bread with onions. Ideal for meat lovers, Mett fans and people who like to eat Mettigel. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem