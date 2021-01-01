From mexican lifestyle fashion

Mexican Pride - Raised Fist Mexico Flag - Hecho En Mexico Tank Top

$19.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Perfect gift for all people who are from Mexico. Mexican Flag Graphic clothing showing everyone where your home country is. This jersey also great to support your favorite sport team: football, soccer, basketball, baseball, cricket. Show your latino roots with this aztec flag inspired illustration. Your DNA is hispanic or you love to live in mexico. As an Mexican-American with mexican aztec roots you love this beautiful country. Best hecho en meixco outfit and Tenochtitlan apparel. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com