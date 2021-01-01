Mexican Roots Ancestry Immigrant Patriotic USA Mexico Flags T-Shirt

This patriotic design featuring a tree in stars & stripes style American flag & Mexico flag roots with the text "American Grown With Mexican Roots" is for a Mexican or Mexican-American with dual citizenship & wants to show your Mexican heritage. Design is the perfect way to represent the USA & Mexico. Show off USA pride & pride in your Mexican ancestry with this Family Heritage design for an American who has a family history in Mexico. Be proud of your ancestry & share it with the world! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem