mi Dios, en quien confío - Psalm 91:2 Spanish Christian T-Shirt

Diré yo al Señor: Refugio mío y fortaleza mía, mi Dios, en quien confío Spanish Christian Message, A simple and strong message for Christians, catholic and for all religions, because we all adore our Lord Jesus Christ. If you like the verse Salmos 91:2 in the bible and you love GOD and Jesus and you want to wear something nice and modern and you speak spanish this is the perfect gift for husband, son, daughter, wife, grandfather, you are christian or not Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem