Create classic, flattering looks with the KUT from the Kloth Mia High-Rise Fab Ab Skinny in Studious. High-rise with slim fit and skinny leg. Medium blue wash with slight fade and distressing detail. Stretch denim fabrication. Belt-loop waistband with exposed button-fly closure. Classic five-pocket styling. 91% cotton, 7% polyester, 2% elastane. Machine wash, dry flat. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 27 in Outseam: 38 in Inseam: 28 in Front Rise: 11 in Back Rise: 15 in Leg Opening: 9 in Product measurements were taken using size 2, inseam 30. Please note that measurements may vary by size.