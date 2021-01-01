Mia - High Rise Flair Sugar - 31 - Also in: 26, 30, 29, 33, 28

We Took the Best, Most-Sculpting High-Rise Top Block We Could Formulate, and Paired with With a Leg-Lengthening Flare for A Little Drama. This Is a Low Stretch Style. Sugar Is a Light Wash with All-Over Processing and Tacking for A Vintage Vibe. Our Jeans Have Been Treated with Swiss Engineered Hei Q V-Block Technology. Antimicrobial Properties Are Built in To Protect the Jeans Against Contamination from Microbes. Product Does Not Protect Users or Others Against Pathogens. How It Feels Classic Is a Mid-Weight, Strong Hold Denim that Combines Innovative Fibers and Cotton to Create Ultimate Low-Impact Jean that Looks Vintage but Feels Modern. It Has a Supple and Slightly Firm Feel Still Being Breathable and Slightly Stretchy.