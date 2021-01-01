Viaggi Mia Italy Abruzzo Hardside Spinner Carry-on, Silver, One Size

Embossed rich design; light weight ABS; scratch resistant micro diamond finish; ergonomic gel grip handle; light weight trolley; slim lock TSA design; glide-tech single wheel multidirectional 360 degree wheel provides smooth and stable motion Zipper divider: a fully zippered panel creates a second compartment to keep your possessions organized; compression straps and clasp are easy to use and keep your personal items secure. 5 year limited warranty. Dimension (height-length-width): Inner: 21inx 14inx 9in; outer: 22inx 14inx 9in 10.5x17.5x24