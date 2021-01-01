Michael Graves Design Stackable 12 Compartment Plastic Egg Container With Lid, Clear

Store bought carton eggs carriers are flimsy and unreliable. Keep your fridge organized with this premium quality egg bin. The durable container features 12 compartments to provide exceptional protection against breakage for each individual egg. With its stackable design, you can easily stack one egg carton on top of one another to gain extra fridge space. The egg tray comes complete with a lid for an added layer of security. Made of ultra clear plastic, you'll always know how much you have on hand and when a trip to the grocery trip is needed to stock up without having to remove the top. Item dimensions may differ slightly. To clean the unit, simply hand wash with warm water and use gentle soap. Dry thoroughly with soft towel. Please allow a slight deviation in measurement due to manual measurement. Color and finish may differ slightly from image due to differences in monitor displays.