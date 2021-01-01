Michael Jacket Dark Leopard - III - WOMEN M / MEN XS - Also in: II - WOMEN S, VII - MEN XL, VI - MEN L, IV - WOMEN L / MEN S, V - WOMEN XL / MEN M

As a POAN classic, the Michael Jacket is constructed from this collection\'s leopard printed twill silk. The double-breasted jacket features a peaked lapel collar and flap pockets at waist. An expertly knitted back, using POAN\'s signature knit-weave technique, ensures a comfortable and relaxed fit. The lining appears in the trademark green-ink splattered print. Pair it with the Ash Leopard Printed Silk-Twill New Fender for a full evening look. -COMPOSITION-CARE- 100%silk lining: 100%viscose knit: 95%polyamide 5%elastan As a POAN classic, the Michael Jacket is constructed from this collection\'s leopard printed twill silk. The double-breasted jacket features a peaked lapel collar and flap pockets at waist. An expertly knitted back, using POAN\'s signature knit-weave technique, ensures a comfortable and relaxed fit. The lining appears in the trademark green-ink splattered print. Pair it with the Ash Leopard Printed Silk-Twill New Fender for a full evening look.