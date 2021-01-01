Old Hollywood is given a modern update in these Michael Kors sunglasses. Bold metallic studs on the wing tips bring a contemporary edge to the traditional cat-eye shape so you can rock the best of then and now. Classy yet understated the oversized acetate frames allow you to channel a vintage look with the iconic MK logo printed on the arms for a designer flair. Lightweight and comfortable these sunnies add just the right amount of drama to your ensemble so you can look sophisticated while still showing off that irresistible cat-eye attitude. | Luxottica Michael Kors 0MK2045 317711 55 Sunglasses in Black | Acetate - Online Coastal