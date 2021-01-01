Aviator goes glam in the Macao frames from Michael Kors which feature slim metal lines and understated detailing to create a chic minimalist appeal. The aviator lenses get a d-frame twist with a raised nose bridge and curved top bar for undeniable vintage appeal. Lightweight and easy to wear you can rely on plastic temple tips and adjustable nose pads to create a comfy fit. Ultra-slick yet subtle and versatile the Macao glasses will easily become part of your go-to wardrobe. | Luxottica Michael Kors Macao MK3034 1153 (53) Eyeglasses and Frame in Silver | Plastic/Metal - Online Coastal