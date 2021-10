Two rows of eye-catching crystals trace the distinctive bezel of this bracelet watch. Luxurious crystal markers add flare to a textured dial equipped with three-eye chronograph complication and a date window. 39mm case; 19mm band width. Adjustable bracelet. Links can be removed at your local Nordstrom. Find a store. Trifold buckle with spring-lock closure. Stainless steel/gold ionic