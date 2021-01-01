Michael Tood Beauty Soniclear Replacement Antimicrobial Face Brush (Various Shades) - Black

The Soniclear antimicrobial Face Brush is designed to gently yet effectively provide daily face cleansing for all skin types. It helps to remove dirt, oil, makeup and other pore-clogging impurities for a refreshed more radiant looking complexion. The antimicrobial Face Brush Head is compatible with all Soniclear models except Soniclear Classic. Suitable for all skin types. Soniclear brushes are the world's first antimicrobial sonic skin cleansing brush to guard against stain and odor causing bacteria. The inventors of Soniclear recognized that skin cells and moisture remaining on the brush heads between uses can create conditions for bacteria to grow. So all Soniclear brush bristles, the base to which the bristles are attached and the protective cap are treated during the manufacturing process with proprietary LIFE antimicrobial product protection - a soniclear exclusive - to guard against the growth of stain and odor causing bacteria. Safe, effective and long lasting, the antimicrobial product protection in Soniclear Brush Heads will not wash out or wear off for the normal life of the brush so the brushes stay cleaner, fresher for longer.