An urban classic with a playful style twist these MK1087 acetate-framed sunglasses are your instant pick-me-up. These on-trend oversize rectangular lenses feature the signature Michael Kors logo at the temples for a distinctive style statement. The adjustable nose pads and tapered acetate-tipped metal arms offer comfortable all-day wear. | MichaelKors Michael Kors Cacun MK1087 101413 56 Sunglasses in Light Gold | Metal - Online Coastal