LPA Michela Pant in Tan. - size XL (also in L, M, S, XS, XXS) LPA Michela Pant in Tan. - size XL (also in L, M, S, XS, XXS) Self: 100% cottonContrast Fabric: 55% poly 45% rayon. Made in China. Machine wash. Zip fly with hook and bar closure. Back elastic waist and drawstring closure. Side slant pockets. Elastic drawcord hemTwill fabric. 21 at the knee narrows to 8 at the leg opening. LPAR-WP194. LPP184 F21. Meet LPA - The coveted label designed by Lara Pia Baroncini, for the quintessential cool girl with a raw, unapologetic attitude. The line oozes Italian romance, effortless California cool, and a casual tomboy appeal. Cut from satins and silks to cashmere and wool blends, featuring feminine shapes with flattering drapes, the eponymous ready-to-wear label is made with love for bad chicks.